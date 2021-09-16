[Today’s K-pop] NCT127’s 3rd LP sells over 2 million units in preorders

(Credit: SM Entertainment)



NCT127 sold over 2.12 million copies of its forthcoming third full-length album “Sticker,” according to label SM Entertainment on Thursday.



The LP, due out Friday, topped 1.3 million preorders on the first day.



The album consists of 11 tracks, including same-titled main track, a hip-hop dance number that is said to feature catchy pipe sounds. The band will perform it for the first time on stage on CBS’s The Late Late Show with James Corden on Friday in the US.



The nonet will also host a comeback show -- named “NCT127 World Premier Sticker” -- to roll out the album on Saturday. The live event will be broadcast around the world via multiple platforms including the band’s YouTube channel and MTV.



Golden Child to return after 2 months: report





Credit: Woollim Entertainment



Golden Child is releasing a new album next month, only two months after it came out with its second studio album, according to local media reports on Thursday.



The band is in the last stage of preparing the album.



Its second LP “Game Changer” ranked among top five on iTunes top K-pop albums chart in 11 regions and title track “Ra Pam Pam” hit Billboard’s digital song sales chart as No. 37.



Last week, the bandmates shared a self-made video for “Game,” a song by Tag and Kim Jibeom. The duo suited up as gamblers engaged in a war of nerves playing card games.



iKON celebrates 6th anniversary with livestream





(Credit: YG Entertainment)



The bandmates of iKON marked its sixth anniversary of debut with a live broadcast on Wednesday.



“We’re moved. There are so many memories from the last six years,” they said thanking their official fandom iKONic for being there for them throughout the time and asking them to keep supporting them from now on.



Lamenting that it has been long since they met fans in person, the six-member act said they want to stay with its fans for the next 60, and 600 years.



Bobby stayed away from what can be a touchy subject for an idol: him becoming a father. He announced last month that a child is on the way, due later this month, and that he will soon get married. He apologized for not sharing the news sooner and for surprising his fans.



The band debuted in 2015 with “My Type” and has been releasing a series of hit songs including “Rhythm Ta,” “Apology,” “Love Scenario,” and “Killing Me.”



Woodz to put out new album next month





(Credit: Yue Hua Entertainment)