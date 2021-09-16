[Weekender] Netflix series about abuse in military emboldens calls for change

Netflix series "D.P." (Netflix)

A hit Netflix series exploring the culture of abuse among South Korea’s enlisted soldiers is fueling calls for the military to get tougher on rights violations, just as a military task force in charge of reform is set to wrap up its work.



“D.P.,” short for Deserter Pursuit, aired Aug. 27 and is one of the top shows in Korea. It looks at the country’s mandatory conscription system, and physical and mental abuse in the military take center stage.



Most of this abuse takes place within the military police units that hunt down deserters, who often run because of abuse in their barracks.



“I am not looking for someone to blame here. The series is me repenting for having stood there and done nothing to stop the abuse from running its course,” Kim Bo-tong, the writer of the webcomic that inspired the series, said of his own military past as part of a deserter pursuit team.



More needs to be done to stamp out the culture of abuse that has long gone unnoticed by the military, he said. The military, which is facing unprecedented reform efforts led by an outside panel, has openly called the series misleading because of certain “dramatic scenes.”





Abuse scandals dogging military



Public confidence in the military is at its lowest. The civilian-led advisory panel was put together in June to boost civilian oversight of the military, but many scandals have since come to light. These involve allegations of abuse, including sexual assault, and subsequent cover-ups.



