[News Focus] Assets held by NK defectors shrink since 2017

A defector from North Korea in a classroom of the Korea Hana Foundation, an executive unit of the Unification Ministry (Yonhap)

SEJONG -- Refugees from North Korea have seen their assets -- both real estate and cashable -- shrink in 2020, compared to 2017 when the nation started compiling the relevant data.



In particular, 7 in 10 households that include at least one refugee from North Korea, posted under 50 million won ($42,800) in real estate assets, data from state agencies showed.



According to the Korea Hana Foundation and Statistics Korea, property assets -- such as houses and land -- held by the North Korean defector families stood at 79.14 million won on average last year.



The analysis showed that 70.5 percent of the defector households were found to have owned property assets worth less than 50 million won. This indicates that the majority of defectors were not owning homes.



(Graphic by Kim Sun-young/The Korea Herald)