Content creators team up to share view and taste of Seoul for more tourists to come

View of N Seoul Tower from Urban Island inside the Shilla Seoul, shared by Arielle Pukanecz on Wednesday. (Instagram)

Ten teams of content creators are touring Seoul and sharing their experiences on social media to take part in the city government’s efforts to advertise the South Korea capital as a destination for international tourists once the COVID-19 pandemic ends.



Five teams of foreign residents and five local ones have been selected in August to go on a five-day tour around the city from this Monday to Friday. The initiative named “Viewtiful Seoul” was made to let content creators discover new travel spots within Seoul other than areas that are already well known.



Each team of up to two was given a 500,000 won ($430) stipend to find a place with a good view and two shops offering tasty treats on each day and share their experiences on Instagram. The teams are also required to create a video on their travel to be submitted to the city government for promotional purposes.



Their videos will be shared on YouTube for the public to view.

View of Gwangnaru Hangang Park in Gangdong-gu, eastern Seoul, shared by Azouz Chanez on Wednesday. (Instagram)