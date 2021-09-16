[Around the Hotels] Promotions and packages

Mayfield Seoul offers ‘Car Camping in the Garden’package



Mayfield Hotel in Seoul is offering “Chabak (car camping) in the Garden” package, which says it allows guests to enjoy car camping and glamping at the same time.



Hotel rooms are included in the package although spots are saved for those who wish to camp outside at night.



The package consists of a Superior Room, breakfast buffet, car park zone use, garden barbecue dinner and camping goods including a tumbler and an eco bag.



The package starts at 490,000 won, and includes free access to the fitness club and swimming pool. Sauna and restaurants can be enjoyed at a 50 percent and 10 percent discount, respectively.



Inquiries can be made at (02) 2660-9000.









Westin Josun Seoul presents ‘Carpe Diem in Suite’ package



Westin Josun Seoul is launching a “Carpe Diem in Suite” package, offering the hotel’s most expensive room, the Presidential Suite, between Sept. 9 to Dec. 31. The package enables guests to enjoy a luxurious rest with Sweden’s finest bedding, Carpe Diem Beds.



Presidential Suite located on the top floor of Westin Josun Seoul has served numerous VIP guests including heads of state. It boasts a high ceiling, spacious dining room, living room, study room and a cozy bedroom.



A dining voucher worth 300,000 won can be used at Sushi Cho and Hongyuan. A cheese and charcuterie plate and a bottle of Veuve Clicquot champagne will be provided in the evening.



Price and reservation inquiries can be made at (02) 317-0404.









Paradise City Incheon introduces ‘Open Port in Paradise City’ promotion



Paradise City Incheon is working with Incheon Brewery to offer the “Open Port in Paradise City,” with Gaehanro Lager offered to visitors at Lounge Paradise starting Saturday.



The freshly brewed draft beer can be enjoyed with side dishes prepared by the hotel chefs.



Gaehangro Lager was created as a collaboration project between Incheon Brewery and the Incheon Urban Regeneration Project team, with aims to revitalize tourism in Incheon.



A 300 ml of Gaehangro Lager by Incheon Brewery is sold at 15,000 won. During the promotion period, a special gift set is offered at 25,000 won, consisting of a pair of glasses with Gaehangro Lager logo designs and 500 ml of Gaehangro Lager beer, that comes with a fun sticker set.



For more inquiries, call 1833-8855.









Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas unveils ‘Master Butcher’s Meat Festa’



Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas’ buffet restaurant Grand Kitchen presents “Master Butcher’s Meat Festa,” by executive chef Kim Hwang-yeong. The buffet will be served throughout the month of September offering a range of meat dishes, mainly featuring beef and pork.



They menu includes sous vide beef rib steak, Vietnamese style pork rib roast and yukjeon, a Korean dish of egg-coated, pan-fried beef.



The restaurant will give away a 100 ml bottle of black truffle oil to the first 1,000 diners who visit on weeknights in September.



Grand Kitchen also offers free-flow wine every evening for an additional charge of 50,000 won per person.



Prices range from 100,000 won to 120,000 won.



For further inquiries on the buffet package, call (02) 559-7575.







