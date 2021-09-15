 Back To Top
National

S. Korea's NSC expresses 'deep concern' about N. Korea's missile launches

By Yonhap
Published : Sept 15, 2021 - 20:21       Updated : Sept 15, 2021 - 20:26

Citizens watch a news report on North Korea's missile launch at Seoul Station in central Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)
Citizens watch a news report on North Korea's missile launch at Seoul Station in central Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)


South Korea's top national security officials expressed "deep concern" Wednesday about a series of missile launches by North Korea.
  
They pointed out that the North's provocations came at a time when stabilizing the security conditions is very important, as they held an emergency session of the National Security Council (NSC), according to Cheong Wa Dae.
  
The NSC's standing committee meeting was chaired by Suh Hoon, director of national security at Cheong Wa Dae.
  
It was convened in response to the North's firing of two short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea, two days after its announcement of a cruise missile test.
  
NSC members agreed to consult closely with the United States and other concerned parties, while conducting a thorough analysis of relevant background and intention. (Yonhap)

