[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea

Bupyeong Pungmul Festival
The Bupyeong Pungmul Festival is scheduled to take place in Bupyeong, Incheon, from Oct. 13 to 17.
This year’s festival will be held online and offline. The festival is taking place at Camp Market and Bupyeong Art Center in Bupyeong, and will broadcast via festival’s official YouTube channel.
The event, started in 1997, seeks to promote traditional culture by reproducing scenes of Bupyeong farming culture. Visitors can enjoy the rhythms of pungmul, or farmers’ music.
Visitors of all ages are welcome to enjoy various programs, including concerts and drone shows, for free.
Updates can be found at portal.icbp.go.kr.
Suwon Hwaseong Cultural Festival
The Suwon Hwaseong Cultural Festival will be an online-offline hybrid festival from Oct. 8 to 10.
The annual event is Suwon’s landmark festival at the Suwon Hwaseong Fortress, a UNESCO World Cultural Heritage.
The festival offers exhibitions, parades and stage performances for people to see, hear and feel the rich history of Suwon’s fortress.
Visitors of all ages are welcome and admission fees vary for certain programs.
More information can be found at www.swcf.or.kr.
Gwangalli Eobang Festival
The Gwangalli Eobang Festival will take place at Gwangalli Beach in Busan from Oct. 15-17.
The annual spring festival was postponed to October due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event introduces traditional fishing culture from the Joseon era and offers cultural experiences in a folk village.
Visitors can enjoy a parade, concert, musicals and bare-handed fishing.
Admission is free and all visitors who are interested in the event are welcome.
More information can be found at www.suyeong.go.kr.
Goyang Autumn Flower Festival
The Goyang Autumn Flower Festival is taking place at Wondang Flower Village and Ilsan Lake Park in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province, from Oct. 1-10.
Sponsored and managed by the Goyang International Flower Foundation, the annual event aims to allow the visitors to enjoy fall to the fullest.
The festival includes a flower market, flower experience programs and autumn outdoor gardens. Admission is free.
More information can be found at www.flower.or.kr.
Ulsan Onggi Festival
The Ulsan Onggi Festival is taking place at the Oegosan Onggi Village in Ulsan from Oct. 1 to 8.
The festival seeks to promote the local specialty product and offer visitors a chance to learn more about onggi -- Korean earthenware -- through various programs and hands-on experiences, including making onggi and onggi master exhibition.
Sponsored by the Ulju Culture Foundation, the event welcomes visitors of all ages with admission fees varying according to event.
More information can be found at www.ulsanonggi.or.kr.
