[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea

Bupyeong Pungmul Festival



The Bupyeong Pungmul Festival is scheduled to take place in Bupyeong, Incheon, from Oct. 13 to 17.



This year’s festival will be held online and offline. The festival is taking place at Camp Market and Bupyeong Art Center in Bupyeong, and will broadcast via festival’s official YouTube channel.



The event, started in 1997, seeks to promote traditional culture by reproducing scenes of Bupyeong farming culture. Visitors can enjoy the rhythms of pungmul, or farmers’ music.



Visitors of all ages are welcome to enjoy various programs, including concerts and drone shows, for free.



Updates can be found at portal.icbp.go.kr.









Suwon Hwaseong Cultural Festival



The Suwon Hwaseong Cultural Festival will be an online-offline hybrid festival from Oct. 8 to 10.



The annual event is Suwon’s landmark festival at the Suwon Hwaseong Fortress, a UNESCO World Cultural Heritage.



The festival offers exhibitions, parades and stage performances for people to see, hear and feel the rich history of Suwon’s fortress.



Visitors of all ages are welcome and admission fees vary for certain programs.



More information can be found at www.swcf.or.kr.









Gwangalli Eobang Festival



The Gwangalli Eobang Festival will take place at Gwangalli Beach in Busan from Oct. 15-17.



The annual spring festival was postponed to October due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



The event introduces traditional fishing culture from the Joseon era and offers cultural experiences in a folk village.



Visitors can enjoy a parade, concert, musicals and bare-handed fishing.



Admission is free and all visitors who are interested in the event are welcome.



More information can be found at www.suyeong.go.kr.









Goyang Autumn Flower Festival



The Goyang Autumn Flower Festival is taking place at Wondang Flower Village and Ilsan Lake Park in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province, from Oct. 1-10.



Sponsored and managed by the Goyang International Flower Foundation, the annual event aims to allow the visitors to enjoy fall to the fullest.



The festival includes a flower market, flower experience programs and autumn outdoor gardens. Admission is free.



More information can be found at www.flower.or.kr.







