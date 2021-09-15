[Today’s K-pop] BTS to host online concert next month

(Credit: Big Hit Music)



BTS is holding a digital concert on Oct. 24, the band announced on Wednesday.



Titled “BTS Permission to Dance on Stage,” the show will be broadcast live.



It has been about a year since its previous concert, “BTS Map of the Soul ON:E,” which was livestreamed across the world and drew 993,000 fans from 191 countries.



Meanwhile, the septet is leaving for New York on Saturday to attend the 76th United Nations General Assembly alongside President Moon Jaein as his special envoys.



BTS will give a speech and present a video performance at a UN Sustainable Development Goals session. This is the third time they are appearing at the UN General Assembly. In 2018, RM delivered a speech and last year, reached out to youth with a video message.



Mamamoo looks back with best-of album





(Credit: RBW Entertainment)



The bandmates of Mamamoo talked about their compilation album “I Say Mamamoo: The Best” that is released Wednesday through their agency RBW Entertainment.



“This album lets us look back at the past seven years. I was happy and proud preparing for this album, reliving the memories with Moomoo,” said Wheein referring to their official fandom.



The album consists of 23 songs, including a new song “mumumumuch,” and Solar picked the new song as her recommendation for fans before adding that her favorite would be what their fans love. Moonbyeol chose “Paintme” since she really liked the new arrangement.



“And listening to the song reminds me of concerts and I go all pitter-patter and nostalgic,” she explained.



The new album is a “present” to themselves as well, maybe an early Christmas present, said Hwasa laughing.



“Hopefully many would feel the joy and giddiness unwrapping the ribbon of the present and may the memory last long,” she added.



Blackpink’s “Kill This Love” surpasses 500m streams on Spotify





(Credit: YG Entertainment)



Blackpink cemented its international dominance as “Kill This Love” logged 500 million streams on Spotify, as label YG Entertainment announced on Wednesday.



The focus track from its 2019 same-titled EP became its second song to reach the milestone. “How You Like That” was the first to pass the threshold two days ago. The group is the only K-pop female band to have a song that topped 500 million streams on the platform, and its another mega hit “Ddu-du Ddu-du” is closing in on the number as well. The quartet has a total of 17 songs with more than 100 million streams on Spotify.



“Kill This Love” was the first song by a K-pop girl group to claim No. 1 on iTunes top songs chart in the US. It ranked No. 24 on Billboard 200 and No. 41 on Billboard’s Hot 100 as well as No. 33 on Official single chart in UK, a record for Korean female musicians. The music video for the song has almost 1.4 billion views on YouTube as of Wednesday.



IZ*ONE’s Jo Yuri announces collaboration gig





(Credit: WakeOne Entertainment)