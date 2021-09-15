Disney+ expected to bring fresh spin to fast-evolving streaming market in South Korea

(123rf)



For die-hard South Korean fans of “The Simpsons,” Marvel and “Star Wars” franchises, the planned launch of Disney+ on Nov. 12 is a long-awaited day for celebration -- and binge-watching.



Netflix and other streaming services currently available in Korea do not offer the much-coveted video library of the Walt Disney Co., so the introduction of another video service is a welcome development for viewers.



The launch of Disney+ also signals a fresh round of competition in the streaming video and content production markets in Korea, one of the key beachheads for expansion in Asia and beyond.



Korea’s major telecom operators are keen to work with Disney as its streaming service with a competitive subscription fee is likely to appeal to mainstream family viewers, especially parents who want to watch popular Disney films themselves and let their kids enjoy a big archive of Disney animated features.



The subscription fee of Disney+ is set at 9,900 won ($8.50) per month or 99,000 won per year, while allowing four people to access the mobile app simultaneously from different devices.



Disney’s monthly fee and the four-person simultaneous access is more affordable than its top rival Netflix, whose three-tier fees range between 9,500 won and 14,500 won, with simultaneous access of four people allowed only for the highest tier.



Aside from general viewers, filmmakers and Korean TV drama production houses expect the entry of Disney+ to offer an additional boost to the local market, considering that the global fan base for Korean content is steadily on the rise, due partly to the distribution of Netflix.



Domestic telecom operators are also watching closely how Disney+ will reshape the content market, as they have already witnessed dramatic changes led by Netflix.



A growing number of Koreans are signing up for subscription-based services. The value of the subscription economy expanded from 25 trillion won in 2016 to 40 trillion won in 2020, according to KT Economics & Management Research Institute. The rapid expansion is expected to gain further momentum as local telecom operators like SK Telecom and online heavyweights are launching more subscription-based services.



Disney+ vs. Netflix



The debut of Disney+ is drawing particular attention among industry watchers and investors as it can potentially steal away a sizable chunk of viewers from the existing No. 1 player, Netflix.



Netflix has been the front-runner in the streaming business in Korea with some 9.1 million subscribers as of July. Last year, Netflix saw its revenue in Korea more than double to $356 million, spurred by people staying home amid the pandemic.



Recognizing the growing interest in Korean content among viewers, Netflix pledged to invest $500 million in Korean films and series this year. Netflix is also strengthening the lineup for its Japanese edition. The unique content pool of Korea and Japan is seen as a growth driver for Netflix’s international expansion at a time when the growth of its subscriber bases in the US and Europe are slowing down.



Disney+ is also expected to beef up its programming lineup for Asian viewers to better compete with Netflix and other streaming content providers in the region. The quality and diversity of Disney+ programs might be lower than Korean viewers expect in the initial stage, but the volume of the streaming library is likely to expand in the months following the official launch.



The performance of Disney+ here is also related to the expectations of Korean investors. Disney is one of the top US stocks purchased by Korean investors. The stock holdings by investors here are estimated to be around $50.9 million, according to Korea Securities Depository. After the launch, the amount of stock investment is likely to fluctuate, depending on how well it is received by local users.



For the Walt Disney Co., the Disney+ service in Korea is seen as part of its expansion strategy in Asia. “Disney+ has successfully launched in several Asia Pacific markets, and we are so excited to bring this service to consumers in Korea,” said Jay Trinidad, general manager of the direct-to-consumer division in the Asia-Pacific region at Disney, last week. “With the rising sophistication of consumers, we look forward to bringing Disney’s unparalleled storytelling, creative excellence and endless entertainment to audiences in Korea.”





