North Korea ups tension with ballistic missile launches

North Korea on Wednesday fired two ballistic missiles, following on the earlier cruise missile test less than a week earlier.
According to South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff, two unidentified type of missiles were fired from central inland areas of the North on Wednesday afternoon, and the South Korean and the US intelligence authorities are analyzing details for additional information.
Cheong Wa Dae said President Moon Jae-in was briefed on the North’s missile launch immediately before heading to the Agency for Defense Development in Anheung, Gyeonggi Province, where a new round of tests was conducted on the nation's first homegrown submarine-launched ballistic missile.
The presidential office added it was also set to conven the National Security Council standing committee to discuss the North's missile launch. The latest test is the second ballistic missile launch by the North so far this year, a violation of multiple UN Security Council resolutions.
Despite recurring provocations from the North, Seoul and Washington have reiterated their will to resume talks with the reclusive regime but Pyongyang has remained mum over the allies’ diplomatic overtures for months, including their offer for humanitarian aid.
On his visit to the SLBM test site, Moon, accompanied by his chief security adviser, Suh Hoon, and Defense Minister Suh Wook, watched the launch of the new SLBM from the latest Dosan Ahn Chang-ho submarine, the nation’s first 3,000-ton underwater vessel revealed last month.
The new SLBM, code-named Hyunmoo 4-4, is a variant of the Hyunmoo-2B ballistic missile, which could fly up to 500 kilometers and reach anywhere in North Korea. It will go through more tests before being deployed on the Dosan submarine possibly in August next year.
After last week’s first successful test-launch, South Korea has become the eighth country to develop an SLBM with its own technology and is the only non-nuclear state to do so.
“Today’s successful launch is a meaningful achievement that makes our people feel safer and prouder,” Moon said during the inspection in a message thanking researchers at the agency for their hard work.
He also expressed expectations about the further expansion of the nation’s defense and space industries, urging civilian and military cooperation to beef up efforts.
Unlike conventional land-based missiles, SLBMs are harder to detect as they are launched from submarines for surprise strikes, which is why they are often called “a game changer.” The new missile is expected to serve as a key deterrence tool for South Korea, which faces consistent threats from North Korea.
The reclusive regime has showcased several new types of SLBMs recently and is working to build a new submarine believed to be a 3,000-ton model capable of carrying SLBMs.
North Korea whose longer history of SLBM development and nuclear warheads make their SLBMs far more powerful than South Korea’s. But Seoul has a lead in submarines and is looking to widen the gap.
The Navy plans to make the Dosan class combat ready as early as August next year and by the late 2020s deploy six submarines in total, each of which could carry up to 10 SLBMs.
By Lee Ji-yoon (jylee@heraldcorp.com
)