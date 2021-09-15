Netflix’s ‘Squid Game’ turns childhood games into bloody survival battles

Actors Park Hae-soo (left) and Lee Jung-jae pose for a photo after an online press conference held on Wednesday. (Netflix)



For director Hwang Dong-hyuk, producing the upcoming mystery sci-fi series “Squid Game” brought about mixed emotions.



“After debuting with ‘My Father,’ I read a lot of comics and was mesmerized by survival games. With an attempt to create a Korean version, I started planning out the work in 2008 and finished the scenario in 2009,” the director said in an online press conference Wednesday. “However, casting actors and getting investment were extremely difficult during these periods. The idea of a game winner who strikes it rich was unwelcomed. The brutality and cruelty of the games were of concern. I had to put the scenario on the shelf.”



More than a decade later, interest in survival games and cryptocurrency picked up.



Unlike 2009, many people were fascinated by the script and I decided to expand the original scenario to shoot a Netflix series,” Hwang added.



Director Hwang’s Netflix debut, “Squid Game,” revolves around hundreds of cash-strapped players accepting an unexpected invitation to compete in various children’s games for a tempting prize of 45.6 billion won ($39 million).



The competitors, faced with a life-changing opportunity, find out that each game puts their lives at stake. Taking place at an undisclosed site, the contestants are prohibited from leaving the premises until a final winner is declared.





Hundreds of cash-strapped players are invited to play childhood games in “Squid Game.” (Netflix)