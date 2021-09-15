[Photo News] Apple unveils new lineup for 2021

(Yonhap)

On Sept. 14, Apple held a virtual “California Streaming” event unveiling the new iPhone 13 and Apple Watch Series 7.





(Yonhap)

The Apple Watch will come in new sizes at 41 mm and 45 mm, departing from its standard 40 mm and 44 mm sizing. No new health features are expected. The most significant difference is its all-new flat-edged design, in line with the iPhone 12’s sleek design.





(Yonhap)

Like previous models, the iPhone 13 will be offered in four different models – iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max.





(Yonhap)

Apple also announced their new iPad 9, the latest version of their entry-level iPad with a 10.2-inch display, which is similar to the discontinued third-generation iPad Air.





(Yonhap)

The new iPad mini has been redesigned with a full-screen design and a Touch ID power button.



(Yonhap)