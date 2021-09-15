 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Business

[Photo News] Apple unveils new lineup for 2021

By Ko Yoon-hee
Published : Sept 20, 2021 - 16:31       Updated : Sept 20, 2021 - 17:34
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
On Sept. 14, Apple held a virtual “California Streaming” event unveiling the new iPhone 13 and Apple Watch Series 7. 

(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
The Apple Watch will come in new sizes at 41 mm and 45 mm, departing from its standard 40 mm and 44 mm sizing. No new health features are expected. The most significant difference is its all-new flat-edged design, in line with the iPhone 12’s sleek design. 

(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
Like previous models, the iPhone 13 will be offered in four different models – iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
Apple also announced their new iPad 9, the latest version of their entry-level iPad with a 10.2-inch display, which is similar to the discontinued third-generation iPad Air. 

(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
The new iPad mini has been redesigned with a full-screen design and a Touch ID power button. 
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)



By Ko Yoon-hee (ko.yooni930@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114