[Today’s K-pop] aespa to release 1st EP next month

(Credit: SM Entertainment)



Rookie girl group aespa will come out with its first EP “Savage” on Oct. 5, announced label SM Entertainment on Tuesday.



The EP will consist of six songs including the same-titled main track. It will be the first physical album for the band that debuted in November last year.



The four-member group stormed into the spotlight upon debut as its debut song “Black Mamba” and following single “Next Level” topped music charts at home and abroad. The music videos amassed over 100 million views on YouTube as well.



The quartet will also drop a remixed version of “Next Level,” named “iScreaM Vol. 10: Next Level Remixes” on Tuesday. It is a part of a remixing project of ScreaM Records, an electronic dance music label under SM Entertainment, that started in May 2020 with NCT 127’s “Kick It.”



Blackpink’s Lisa sets YouTube record with solo video





(Credit: YG Entertainment)



Lisa of Blackpink set record with the music video for “LaLisa,” title track from her solo debut single.



The video logged 73.6 million views in 24 hours when it was unveiled on Sept. 10, according to the tally announced by YouTube on Monday in the US. This is the highest-ever for a solo musician that replaces the previous record set by Taylor Swift with her 2019 “ME!” video that garnered 65 million views.



The music video surpassed 100 million views on YouTube in two days, a record for a K-pop solo artist. The album sold 800,000 units in pre-orders, another record for a K-pop female musician, while the song topped iTunes top songs chart in 66 regions.



EXO’s Kai selected as global ambassador for Seoul Fashion Week





(Credit: Seoul Fashion Week)



Kai of EXO was named as the global ambassador to promote Seoul Fashion Week, a biannual fashion event that will be held online Oct. 7-15.



In a series of photographs that accompanied the news on Tuesday, the idol was seen posing in Bmuet(te)’s creations, raising expectations for the upcoming parade of digital showcases.



During the week-long event for 2022 spring/summer, 37 fashion films will be presented on multiple channels. Established designers will show their collection at landmarks including palaces that best represent the cultural heritage of Seoul while 11 up-and-coming designers will use contemporary places such as Dongdaemun Design Plaza to as backdrops. Videos including those shot at backstage will be uploaded on TikTok.



The main dancer of EXO as well as SuperM has been known for his love of fashion and is Gucci’s global ambassador since 2019. In February, he even collaborated with the Italian fashion house for its 100th anniversary capsule collection that was inspired by his love for teddy bears.



