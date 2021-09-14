[Photo News] Children make ‘songpyeon’ for Chuseok

Children and teachers gather around a table with everything they need to make songpyeon. (Yonhap)

Children make songpyeon with help from their teachers. (Yonhap)

“Songpyeon” are traditional Korean rice cakes that are usually made at home and eaten with family before Chuseok.





Children assemble ingredients and shape their songpyeon. (Yonhap)

Two children and their teacher pose with the songpyeon they have made. (Yonhap)

The Namdo Local Food Museum in Gwangju hosted a songpyeon-making experience Sept. 14 for the upcoming Chuseok holiday. Children from a day care center within Gwangju’s Buk-gu Office participated along with their teachers.



A girl shapes her songpyeon carefully. (Yonhap)