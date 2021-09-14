President Moon meets BTS, officially appoints them as special diplomatic envoy

South Korean president Moon Jae-in (fourth from left) and members of BTS -- (from left) V, J-Hope, Jin, RM, Suga, Jimin and Jungkook -- pose for picture during certificate presentation ceremony for special envoy appointment at Cheong Wa Dae on Sept. 14, 2021. (Yonhap)



South Korean president Moon Jae-in on Tuesday presented K-pop sensation BTS with their certificates of appointment as his special diplomatic envoys and expressed gratitude for the K-pop act’s role in enhancing the nation’s global stature.



Donning black masks and black suits, the septet on Tuesday morning attended a ceremony marking the start of their roles as Special Presidential Envoy for Future Generations and Culture at Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul. President Moon conferred a letter of appointment to each of the seven members, along with gifts of a diplomatic passport and fountain pen.



Earlier in July, the presidential office appointed BTS as envoys with the hopes of raising awareness on global issues among younger generations, and also enhancing the nation’s diplomatic power and global stature in the post-coronavirus era.



Marking the start to their new responsibility, the group will accompany Moon to the United Nations headquarters in New York City to attend the 76th United Nations General Assembly.



On Monday, BTS will attend the “SDG (Sustainable Development Goals) Moment” -- an annual meeting convening leaders from 193 member and observer nations -- to deliver a special speech and present performances online.



During a privately conducted meeting between Moon and BTS following the ceremony on Tuesday, Moon revealed the UN had initially invited BTS to the general assembly.







South Korean president Moon Jae-in (front) and BTS members, along with other attendees of the event leave the ceremony venue and head to closed-door meeting at Cheong Wa Dae on Sept. 14, 2021 (Yonhap)



“The United Nations requested if I could attend the special SDG meeting on behalf of other national leaders, along with BTS on behalf of the global youth,” Moon said, according to the presidential office statement. “That itself shows the enhanced global stature of South Korea.”



The president expressed personal gratitude, saying BTS’ global influence has helped in his diplomatic activities as well, as the K-pop stars often become the topic of his conversations with other global leaders.



“Some had even asked if we could invite BTS to hold a K-pop night when they make state visit. As such, you have been of great help diplomatically,” the president said.



Congratulating BTS on their recent success at the Billboard chart with “Butter,” especially reclaiming No. 1 on the Hot 100 chart, and of their most recent feat of three wins at the MTV Video Music Award announced yesterday, Moon said, “BTS has greatly raised the national dignity by enhancing the stature of K-pop and Korean culture, and I am grateful in many ways.”



Stating himself a fan of the group, Moon also praised the group’s continuous efforts to spread positive influence to youth around the world.



Noting of the use of sign language in their song “Permission to Dance,” Moon said, “not only such efforts to empathize with the disabled, but constantly spreading messages of support and consolation through music to youths around the world suffering from this coronavirus situation, this is not something anyone can do, and I am again grateful for such.”



Accompanying Moon, first lady Kim Jung-sook also expressed appreciation, stating, “our generation had studied English listening to pop songs, but now the global audience is learning Korean to understand BTS songs.”







(From left) Members J-Hope, Jungkook, Suga, V, Jin, Jimin and RM of BTS sit during their meeting with president Moon Jae-in at Cheong Wa Dae on Sept. 14, 2021 (Yonhap)