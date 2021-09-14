[From the Scene] AMG Seoul offers adrenaline-racing experience

AMG Brand Center Seoul in Gangnam, Seoul (Jo He-rim/The Korea Herald)



From the lighting down to the sparkling floor that resembles asphalt of a racing circuit, AMG Seoul is all about giving a heart-racing experience for high-performance car enthusiasts.



Seoul’s first AMG Brand Center -- a special dealership store for Mercedes-AMG vehicles -- opened on Aug. 5, presenting some of the German automaker’s most unique high-performance vehicles.



The center, located in Seoul’s Gangnam area, is the brand’s sixth dealership store to be launched in the world. The other five are located in Sydney, Beijing and Shanghai, Gdansk in Poland and Tokyo.



Its exterior has taken the exact same design of the AMG headquarters in Affalterbach, Germany.



In bringing in the special brand center, the growing interest for high-performance Mercedes vehicles among Korean customers was a leading factor, according to Ulf Ausprung, the chief executive officer of Han Sung Motor, the operator of the center.





The Red Pig, a replica of the Mercedes 300 SEL (Jo He-rim/The Korea Herald)



At the center’s entrance, two red cars welcomed visitors: the F1 Safety Car (Mercedes AMG GT R) and the Red Pig (replica of Mercedes 300 SEL). The Red Pig was what had started AMG’s legacy after it won a historic race in 1971, serving as the prototype for modern Mercedes-AMG sedans.



The interior design brought in a sense of the racing spirit from the track, with a dot-matrix display resembling the board at a speed circuit to flash a welcome message. The asphalt-like stone carpet was decorated with white, red and yellow skid marks, and a special engine sound counter broadcast the roaring engines of different models.



AMG Seoul provides the debut stage for some of the most interesting AMG vehicles, such as the Mercedes-AMG Seoul Edition cars that come with special colors and options.



At the showroom where up to eight models can be exhibited at the same time, seven vehicles were on display on the first and second floors, all of them high-performance AMG models. The vehicles displayed will be rotated from time to time, one official there explained.





AMG GT C Roadster (Jo He-rim/The Korea Herald)



Four AMG Seoul edition models were displayed on Monday -- the AMG GT C Roadster in Brilliant Blue, AMG GT R in Green Hell Magno, the nonmetallic Jupiter Red AMG G 63 Edition, and AMG CLA 45 S 4MATIC in Sun Yellow.



While anyone can enter the draw for the special edition models, only winners get the chance to purchase them, a Han Sung Motor official explained.



In just about a month since the official launch of the center, about 400 teams visited. The center requires reservations to be made ahead of time.



As a dealership, the center had also carved out space for consultations and maintenance service. AMG Lounges were set up at corners of the building to offer drinks and snacks for visitors, also providing space for potential customers to receive detailed one-on-one consultations from AMG experts.



The center also set up the AMG Gaming Zone on the second floor with a racing simulator, so that visitors can experience the different AMG vehicles via a simulation racing game.



Actual test-drives of the high-performance cars are also possible, and 14 AMG vehicles -- containing a full engine lineup of the high-performance models -- are parked outside the center.



The center also set up an accessory zone to display official merchandise of Mercedes-Benz.



Over the past three years, AMG’s sales at Han Sung Motor have grown by over 25 percent, annually, Ausprung said in a press conference held Thursday.





Thomas Klein, President and CEO of Mercedes-Benz Korea (left) and Han Sung Motor CEO Ulf Ausprung (Han Sung Motor)