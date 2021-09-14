 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Entertainment

MBC ‘King of Mask Singer’ opens up competition to all

By Lee Si-jin
Published : Sept 14, 2021 - 16:06       Updated : Sept 14, 2021 - 16:08
A poster for “The Masked Talent” (MBC)
A poster for “The Masked Talent” (MBC)
Local broadcaster MBC will air a pilot music program titled “The Masked Talent” during the Chuseok holidays, the company said in a press release Tuesday.

“The Masked Talent,” a spin-off of MBC’s popular reality program “King of Mask Singer,” is jointly produced by MBC and French producer Herve Hubert.

Unlike the original show, in which singers and celebrities compete wearing masks, “The Masked Talent” welcomes people of all ages who love to sing and perform in front of an audience.

“King of Mask Singer” host Kim Sung-ju also stars in the spinoff show. Singers Kim Yeon-woo, Simon Dominic, Jessi and Lee Seok-hoon will make up the panel of judges, according to the broadcaster.

(From left) Artists Kim Yeon-woo, Lee Seok-hoon, Jessi and Simon Dominic star as the juries of the program (MBC)
(From left) Artists Kim Yeon-woo, Lee Seok-hoon, Jessi and Simon Dominic star as the juries of the program (MBC)
MBC said that a total of 12 contestants were chosen after a highly competitive qualifying round and each has put on an outstanding performance that will air on the program. The 12 singers created their own nicknames, masks and costumes.

“It was an amazing experience to listen and judge the contestant’s talent based exclusively on their voice. I believe that the viewers will also enjoy to watching the names and costumes created by the participants for the program,” MBC press release quoted the artist Lee Seok-hoon as saying.

“King of Mask Singer” is one of the most famous Korean TV shows and its format has been exported overseas and adapted to local markets in the US, Britain, Germany and France.

The pilot episodes will air on MBC at 5:20 p.m. on Sept. 21 and 22.


By Lee Si-jin (sj_lee@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114