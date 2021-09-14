MBC ‘King of Mask Singer’ opens up competition to all

A poster for “The Masked Talent” (MBC)

Local broadcaster MBC will air a pilot music program titled “The Masked Talent” during the Chuseok holidays, the company said in a press release Tuesday.



“The Masked Talent,” a spin-off of MBC’s popular reality program “King of Mask Singer,” is jointly produced by MBC and French producer Herve Hubert.



Unlike the original show, in which singers and celebrities compete wearing masks, “The Masked Talent” welcomes people of all ages who love to sing and perform in front of an audience.



“King of Mask Singer” host Kim Sung-ju also stars in the spinoff show. Singers Kim Yeon-woo, Simon Dominic, Jessi and Lee Seok-hoon will make up the panel of judges, according to the broadcaster.





(From left) Artists Kim Yeon-woo, Lee Seok-hoon, Jessi and Simon Dominic star as the juries of the program (MBC)