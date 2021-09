This image, provided by the Korea Meteorological Administration, shows the epicenter of a 2.2 magnitude earthquake that hit Miryang, about 390 kilometers southeast of Seoul, on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

A 2.2 magnitude earthquake struck South Korea's southeastern region early Tuesday, the state weather agency said.

The quake occurred 11 kilometers southeast of Miryang, a city about 390 km southeast of Seoul, at 3:36 a.m., according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).

The epicenter was at 35.41 degrees north latitude and 128.78 degrees east longitude at a depth of 16 km.

The KMA asked people to be mindful of their safety, as the tremor could be felt in regions close to the epicenter. (Yonhap)