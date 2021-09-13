New types of digital archives on the rise to help broaden public access

(123rf)



Cho Myung-dae, CEO of Linked Data Center, demonstrated how a digital archive works by taking the Korean War records as an example. By clicking on the keyword, a number of search results instantly pop up in a well-arranged list of related subcategories such as specific battles, locations and people. This way, users don’t have to dig through piles of data without having a clue what they will get in the end.



“Searching through string matches is essentially limited,” Cho said. “We have to put together as much data as possible and filter out unnecessary information that is not needed by users.”



Cho, a digital archive specialist who is also an adjunct professor of information and archival science at Hankuk University of Foreign Studies’ graduate school, outlined what should be done to build up an efficient and viable digital archive at an online forum titled “Digital Silk Road,” held on Sunday evening.



With digital technology specialists and professors in attendance via Zoom, Cho stressed that digital archive developers should bear in mind that the process of filtering, or what is known as “disambiguation,” is key to increasing the chance that users can discover more closely related pieces of data.



“Amazon is famous for doing such simplified search, reducing the number of multiple search results to a couple of final clicks,” Cho said. “We have to use semantic priming based on human psychology in offering a guided online navigation for digital archives.”



Both state agencies and private institutions have been establishing a wide range of digital archives, a treasure trove of social, cultural and historical assets in a digital format.



Provincial governments are spearheading various digital archive programs to preserve local cultural assets, artworks and documents so that they could be better shared and studied online.



Museums and universities are also actively setting up digital archives in hopes that they will not fall behind in the shift toward web-based information search and academic endeavors.



The push for such digital archives has gained a strong momentum after COVID-19 forced people to stay at home and browse the internet for entertainment and information. The question is what data should be stored and which technology is more efficient in organizing public and private databases.





Participants attend an online academic seminar on digital archives, titled “Digital Silk Road,” hosted by the information and archival science department of Hankuk University of Foreign Studies’ graduate school on Sunday. (Hankuk University of Foreign Studies)