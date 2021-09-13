 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Business

Samsung Bioepis says its trastuzumab biosimilar as safe, effective as original

By Shim Woo-hyun
Published : Sept 13, 2021 - 16:01       Updated : Sept 13, 2021 - 16:01
Samsung Bioepis corporate logo (Samsung Bioepis)
Samsung Bioepis corporate logo (Samsung Bioepis)

South Korean pharmaceutical company Samsung Bioepis said Monday its breast cancer treatment biosimilar Ontruzant is proven to be just as safe and effective as the original drug.

The Korean drugmaker conducted a follow-up study lasing five years, tracking 367 patients with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 positive breast cancer.

The patients received several cycles of trastuzumab biosimilar Ontruzant or the reference medicine along with chemotherapy and surgery during the period.

Samsung Bioepis said only one patient treated with Ontruzant showed a left ventricular ejection fraction drop, the measurement of how much blood is being pumped out of the left ventricle of the heart. Two patients treated with the reference medicine showed an LVEF drop.

There was no reported case of heart failure or cardiac death reported in either group, the company added.

The Ontruzant group’s event-free survival rates were 82.8 percent during the five-year study, while those of the reference medicine group marked 79.7 percent.

The overall survival rate of the biosimilar group was 93.1 percent, and that of the reference medicine group was 86.7 percent.

Samsung Biopeis said the study, which includes clinical data compiled over 68 months, is the longest follow-up study involving patients treated with a trastuzumab biosimilar for HER2-positive breast cancer.

The company also expressed hopes that the latest study results can help Ontruzant to be more widely used in treating patients with HER2-positive breast cancer.

The findings will be presented at the upcoming European Society for Medical Oncology Congress 2021.

Sales of Ontruzant in the global market during the first half of 2021 increased 13 percent on-year to $45 million.


By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114