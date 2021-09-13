Foreign investors remain net sellers of Korean stocks in August

This file photo shows the logo of the Financial Supervisory Service in front of its headquarters in Yeouido, western Seoul. (Yonhap

Foreign investors remained net sellers of South Korean stocks last month, extending their selling spree for a fourth consecutive month, data showed Monday.

Foreigners sold a net 7.81 trillion won ($6.68 billion) worth of local stocks in August, according to the data from the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).

British investors sold a net 1.3 trillion won of stocks last month, while investors from Switzerland net purchased 400 billion won worth of stocks, according to the FSS.

As of end-August, local stocks held by foreign investors came to 797.9 trillion won, accounting for 28.9 percent of the country's market capitalization.

Foreigners also bought a net 1.68 trillion won worth of local bonds last month.

Their bond holdings were valued at 197.1 trillion won, or 8.9 percent of the total, as of end-August. (Yonhap)