National

Second Vice FM Choi to visit Qatar, Oman this week

By Yonhap
Published : Sept 13, 2021 - 09:11       Updated : Sept 13, 2021 - 09:11
S
This file photo, taken Aug. 25, 2021, shows Second Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-moon speaking during a press briefing at the foreign ministry in Seoul. (Yonhap)
econd Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-moon will visit Qatar and Oman this week for talks on bilateral cooperation, and regional and international issues, the foreign ministry said Monday.

During his trip to the region from Monday to Thursday, Choi plans to meet senior officials in Qatar to express Seoul's gratitude to the country's cooperation over the withdrawal of its embassy staff from a war-torn Afghanistan and discuss related cooperation, the ministry said.

After the Taliban's return to power last month, South Korea relocated its embassy staff in Kabul to Qatar.

In Oman, Choi will hold talks with senior officials to strengthen bilateral cooperation, as the country supports operations of South Korea's anti-piracy Cheonghae Unit, operating in waters off Africa. (Yonhap)



