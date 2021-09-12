Korea International Tourism Show 2021 prepares post-pandemic travels

Organizers and participants at Korea International Tourism Show 2021 (KITS)

The sixth Korea International Tourism Show, held Sept. 9. to 12 at the Kintex exhibition hall in Goyang, northwest Gyeonggi Province, finished with a vision for the potential of the tourism industry and its future both in and outside South Korea.



The event, organized by the Korea Exhibition Industry Center, featured more than 300 booths from 181 organizations, including 97 local governments in Korea and 14 from overseas, in addition to various travel-related content companies.



Themed “The national tourism industry’s preemptive response after the pandemic,” the event aimed to encourage active networking and information-sharing within the tourism industry after a stagnant period of two years.



The event was divided into three sections. Korea’s Travel Fair introduced domestic tourism; the Asia Smart Tourism Industry Exhibition looked at the future of the tourism industry through the use of smartphones and digital technologies; and KITS Travel Mart delved into related industries and market opportunities.



Two award ceremonies took place toward the end of the show, the KITS Awards and the Asia Smart Tourism Awards. Jung Chang-soo, chairman of the show’s organizing committee and former president of the Korea Tourism Organization, conferred all the awards.





Jung Chang-soo, chairman of the Korea International Tourism Show 2021 organizing committee, makes a speech at the show on Saturday. (KITS)