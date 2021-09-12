 Back To Top
Business

Samsung to defend top spot in semiconductor sales in Q3: report

By Yonhap
Published : Sept 12, 2021 - 15:37       Updated : Sept 12, 2021 - 15:37

Samsung's chip plant in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province (Samsung Electronics)
Samsung's chip plant in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province (Samsung Electronics)
Samsung Electronics Co. is expected to defend its top spot in global semiconductor sales in the third quarter of the year, a report showed Sunday, on the back of strong memory demand.

Samsung, the world's largest memory supplier, was projected to log $22.32 billion in semiconductor sales in the July-September period, up 10 percent from a quarter earlier, and maintain its lead against Intel Corp., according to the latest McClean Report from market researcher IC Insights.

Intel was estimated to collect $18.78 billion in semiconductor sales in the third quarter, down 3 percent from a quarter earlier. The US tech titan was the only one among the top 15 semiconductor firms to report negative sales growth.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), the world's No. 1 foundry firm, was tipped to keep the third spot in the third quarter with sales of $14.75 billion, up 11 percent from a quarter earlier.

South Korea's SK hynix Inc. was predicted to stay in the fourth position with sales of $10.13 billion in the third quarter, up 10 percent from a year earlier, followed by US memory giant Micron Technology Inc., whose sales were forecast to expand 10 percent quarter-on-quarter to $8.46 billion.

For the third quarter, IC Insights expected semiconductor sales from the top 15 suppliers to increase 7 percent from the previous quarter to reach $111.52 billion.

"Semiconductor sales are forecast to remain robust through the end of the year, which supports IC Insights' current forecast of 24 percent growth for worldwide semiconductor sales this year," it said. (Yonhap)

