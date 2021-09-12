 Back To Top
Business

Genesis' SUV sales exceed 100,000 units in 18 months

By Yonhap
Published : Sept 12, 2021 - 13:14       Updated : Sept 12, 2021 - 13:14

 

The corporate logo of Genesis (Yonhap)
The corporate logo of Genesis (Yonhap)

Genesis, the independent luxury brand of Hyundai Motor Co., sold more than 100,000 sport utility vehicles (SUV) globally in just 1 1/2 years since its SUV market debut, thanks to brisk sales at home and in North America, data showed Sunday.

Genesis' SUV sales totaled 107,700 units from the launch of its first SUV, GV80, in January 2020 until the end of July this year, according to Hyundai Motor's investor relation data.

Genesis rolled out its second and smaller SUV flagship GV70 in January this year.

The GV80 sold 72,015 units and the GV70 35,685 units.

Genesis' performance was particularly buoyed by a robust jump in sales at home and North America.

Of the total sales in 18 months, 74,514 units were sold in the domestic market and 33,186 units overseas.

In the first seven months of 2021, Genesis' SUV overseas sales stood at 24,225 units, steeply higher than annual sales of 8,961 units in 2020. The increase was largely attributed to the strong performance in the North American market.

Launched in 2015, the Genesis lineup comprises the GV80 and GV70 SUVS, as well as the G90, G80, electrified G80 and G70 sedans.

Early this month, Genesis said it will complete its lineup with eight hydrogen and battery models by 2030, and aimed to sell 400,000 units a year in global markets. (Yonhap)

