S. Korea, Poland agree to strengthen defense ties in vice-ministerial talks

South Korean Vice Defense Minister Park Jae-min (right) and his Polish counterpart, Marcin Ochiepa (left) hold talks in Seoul on Friday.(Yonhap)



South Korea and Poland agreed Friday to boost exchanges and cooperation in a wide range of defense and related fields, Seoul's defense ministry said.



Vice Minister Park Jae-min and his Polish counterpart, Marcin Ochiepa, reached the agreement during their talks in Seoul, as Ochiepa visited South Korea to attend the annual security forum of the Seoul Defense Dialogue (SDD).



"The Polish vice minister expressed his country's will to expand and deepen the bilateral defense cooperation with South Korea in such fields as cyber security, and the Korean vice minister shared the need," the defense ministry said.



Park asked for Poland's support for Seoul's peace efforts involving North Korea, and Ochiepa vowed continued backing as Poland "well understands the security situation of the Korean Peninsula as it has been a member of the Neutral Nations Supervisory Commission."



Established in 1953, the commission carries out investigations to ensure the implementation of the armistice agreement that halts the 1950-53 Korean War.



The SDD wrapped up on Friday after a three-day run, during which dozens of senior officials from major countries, including the United States, Japan, China and Russia, as well as civilian experts, had discussions on ways to cooperate in various security fields, such as the global health crisis, and cyber and space threats, according to the ministry.



(Yonhap)