New FSC chief, financial giants mull loan maturity extension

Financial Services Commission Chairman Koh Seung-beom (fourth from left) pose for a photo with heads of the five major South Korean banking groups -- Shinhan Financial Group Chairman Cho Yong-byoung, KB Financial Group Chairman Yoon Jong-kyoo, Woori Financial Group Chairman Sohn Tae-seung, Hana Financial Group Chairman Kim Jung-tai and NH NongHyup Financial Group Chairman Son Byung-hwan -- at the Korea Federation of Banks headquarters in central Seoul on Friday. (Yonhap)