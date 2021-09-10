Lisa shows who she is through ‘Lalisa’

Lisa poses during an online press conference Friday. (YG Entertainment)

After rumors about Lisa’s first-ever solo album circulated months ago, she finally answered questions to the anticipation by stretching her solo legs. Lisa of Blackpink sent fans abuzz with excitement by releasing her first EP, “Lalisa,” which dropped Friday evening.



The two-track package aims to talk about who Lisa is, as both the name for the album and its title track go by the singer’s real name, which is why her debut album gives her butterflies, she said during an online press conference held Friday.



Lisa described her latest print as “a thank you to fans who have long awaited for my solo performance and something only I, Lisa, could do.” She added that she wanted the album she put so much effort into to brim with the best side of her, saying “the solo album is just me. Lisa.”



The 24-year-old singer said she came up with the idea for her latest print.



She said “Lalisa” is a mixture of brass riffs that spell out dynamic rhythms, with her aggressive rapping and dance moves and a few Thai elements peppered in it, such as the beats in the background. When asked why the Southeast Asian country was a great inspiration for the song, Lisa said she wanted to combine her own culture with the beat to make her solo debut even more meaningful.



The versatile musician said she told Teddy, one of the head producers at YG Entertainment, that she wanted to add some Thailand-style beats, which raised the quality of the music. “I think fans should be excited about how I melted Thai features in my music video as well,” she said.



Lisa teased a snippet of the lyrics for her song, saying that “You know who I am” is one of her favorite lines. She also said fans should look forward to the contrast of “black” and “pink” in the lyrics, referring to Blackpink, the girl group she is now branching out from.







(YG Entertainment)