 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
National

S. Korea signs deal with Daewoo Shipbuilding to build new SLBM submarine

By Yonhap
Published : Sept 10, 2021 - 11:13       Updated : Sept 10, 2021 - 11:13
This photo, provided by the Navy, shows its first 3,000-ton class homegrown submarine capable of firing submarine-launched ballistic missiles, named Dosan Ahn Chang-ho. (The Navy)
This photo, provided by the Navy, shows its first 3,000-ton class homegrown submarine capable of firing submarine-launched ballistic missiles, named Dosan Ahn Chang-ho. (The Navy)
The arms procurement agency said Friday it has signed a 985.7 billion won ($853 million) deal with Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. to build a new 3,600-ton-class submarine capable of firing submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBMs).

The Defense Acquisition Program Administration signed the contract Thursday for the second unit of three Changbogo-III Batch-II class submarines that South Korea plans to build by 2029.

Construction of the first unit began just last month.

Carrying 50 crewmembers aboard, the 89-meter-long and 9.6-meter-wide submarine will be equipped with improved combat capabilities to better detect and target enemies and partially powered by a lithium battery, the agency said.

It will be designed with nearly 80 percent of its component parts made locally.

The new submarine is also expected to have 10 vertical launch tubes for SLBMs, up from six equipped in the 3,000-ton-class submarine.

The deal comes a month after the Navy received the country's first 3,000-ton-class indigenous submarine, Dosan Ahn Chang-ho.

Also constructed by Daewoo Shipbuilding, the Dosan Ahn Chang-ho was the first of three 3,000-ton-class submarines South Korea plans to build by 2023. 

"With world-class capabilities, the new submarine will play a key role as a strategic asset of our country to counter security threats from all directions," R. Adm. Jeon Yong-kyu heading the submarine project at the agency said. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114