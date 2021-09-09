 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Entertainment

K-pop girl group LOONA set for official debut in Japan next week

By Yonhap
Published : Sept 9, 2021 - 20:37       Updated : Sept 9, 2021 - 20:37
Loona (BlockBerry Creative)
Loona (BlockBerry Creative)

K-pop girl group LOONA will make its official debut in Japan with its first Japanese language songs next week, its management agency said Thursday.

The 12-member group will pre-release four songs Wednesday, including double main tracks of its upcoming Japanese album -- “Hula Hoop” and “Starseed: Kakusei” -- according to Blockberry Creative. The group‘s first Japanese album will hit shelves on Oct. 20.

K-pop producer Ryan Jhun co-composed “Hula Hoop,” while J-pop producer Akira wrote the lyrics. “Starseed: Kakusei” was penned by rising producer Kubo Naoki and female band Silent Siren‘s vocalist and guitarist Suu, both based in Japan.

“The songs will deliver freshness to listeners, showing traits of both K-pop and J-pop,” the agency said.

Since debuting in South Korea in 2018, LOONA has released a number of songs, including “PTT (Paint the Town),” “Why Not?” and “So What.”

The K-pop act made a surprise debut on the Billboard 200 chart last year with its third EP “12:00,” released in October.

The group also cracked Billboard’s competitive Pop Airplay chart with its English-language song “Star” earlier this year, becoming the second K-pop girl group to achieve the feat after BLACKPINK.

“Star” also made Mediabase‘s Top 40 chart, a key weekly table tracking airplay at radio stations in North America, for nine straight weeks, the longest streak for an all-female K-pop act. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114