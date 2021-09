Swallowtail butterflies are large, colorful butterflies but they have been becoming harder to spot since the destruction of nature that accompanied industrial development in the 20th century.





On the morning of Sept. 9, a swallowtail butterfly is seen sitting on a Lycoris radiata in full bloom at Heungguksa, a temple in Yeosu, South Jeolla Province.





Usually, Lycoris radiata bloom in early September, welcoming fall with a bright touch of red.