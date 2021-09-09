 Back To Top
Business

[Graphic News] Jeju golf courses log record number of visitors for 2nd year running

By Nam Kyung-don
Published : Sept 10, 2021 - 10:01       Updated : Sept 10, 2021 - 10:01




Golf courses on Jeju Island appear to be an exception to the COVID-19 recession, with the southern resort island inundated with record numbers of golfers from elsewhere for the second consecutive year.

The number of visitors to Jeju’s golf courses totaled 1.66 million in the first seven months of this year, marking an increase of 37.3 percent from 1.21 million in the same period of last year, data from the provincial government showed.

There are 30 golf courses on Jeju, of which 17 are membership clubs. (Yonhap)





By Nam Kyung-don (don@heraldcorp.com)
