 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Finance

SC Bank Korea appoints former journalist to chair board

By Byun Hye-jin
Published : Sept 9, 2021 - 14:49       Updated : Sept 9, 2021 - 14:59
SC board chair Lee Eun-hyung (SC)
SC board chair Lee Eun-hyung (SC)
Standard Chartered Bank Korea has named Lee Eun-hyung, former journalist and ex-spokesperson of the Commerce Ministry, as the new chair of its board, the lender said Thursday.

Lee replaced Oh Jong-nam, a former adviser at local law firm Kim & Chang. Lee’s term as the board chair ends Sept. 2022.

She is the first female chair of the board, the bank said, noting that the decision was to reflect the growing demand for gender diversity in the boardroom.

“We have appointed two female independent directors in the past. And by naming the first chairwoman of the board, we honor the social responsibilities of women and virtue of diversity and harmonization,” SC Bank Korea said in a statement.

Lee has been working as an outside board director at the Seoul branch of the UK bank, and in the lender’s audit, risk management and remuneration committee, since 2016.

After starting her career at local newspaper Kyunghyang Shinmun, Lee served as a spokesperson of the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Energy.

Currently, she is also the dean of Kookmin University’s College of Business Administration.

By Byun Hye-jin (hyejin2@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114