 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
Finance

Eximbank‘s seminar discusses business opportunities in Southeast Asia

By Choi Jae-hee
Published : Sept 9, 2021 - 14:50       Updated : Sept 9, 2021 - 15:00
Export-Import Bank of Korea headquarters in Seoul (Eximbank)
Export-Import Bank of Korea headquarters in Seoul (Eximbank)
The Export-Import Bank of Korea on Thursday held a joint seminar with the Korea Institute for International Economic Policy to discuss business opportunities in Southeast and South Asia. 

The event was aimed at supporting domestic companies’ entry to four major countries in the region -- Indonesia, Vietnam, India and Bangladesh -- which have come into the limelight in the wake of the government’s “New Southern Policy,” the state-run bank said in a statement. 

Since President Moon Jae-in took office in May 2017, the government has laid out policy efforts to strengthen economic and investment cooperation primarily with the members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations: Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

During the first session of the seminar, lecturers from Eximbank and KIEP introduced the four Asian nations’ economic conditions, including national development projects and major industries. They also shared strategies to enter the rising economies’ promising green and digital business sectors. 

The second session briefed on how Korean companies can build partnerships with governments in the four countries in terms of public-private partnerships, or long-term contracts between a private party and a government agency for providing goods or services to the public.

Market experts from various agencies, including the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport, the Korea International Trade Association, the Korea Overseas Infrastructure & Urban Development Corp. and the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency, attended the seminar, officials said.

Meanwhile, the 10 ASEAN members and India have been increasingly emerging as important markets for local companies, with a combined population of over 2 billion that accounts for more than a quarter of the world population. Their combined gross domestic product stood at $6.483 trillion, as of last year, accounting for 7 percent of the world GDP. 


By Choi Jae-hee (cjh@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114