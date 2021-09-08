[Travel Bits] Festivals, sights across Korea

Suwon Culture Night



Suwon Culture Night will take place in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province, from Oct. 15-17.

Held at Suwon Hwaseong Fortress and Hwaseong Temporary Palace, the areas are decorated with media art installations, titled “eight nights.”

Every corner of the fortress offers a historical and cultural experience to visitors.

Admission fees vary by program.

Updated information can be found on www.swcf.or.kr.





Jeonju International Sori Festival



The Jeonju International Sori Festival will take place in Jeonju, North Jeolla Province. The festival runs for five days starting Sept. 29 at the Sori Arts Center.

Organized by the Jeonju International Sori Festival Committee, the festival aims to allow visitors to enjoy various music from around the world, including traditional Korean music.

A variety of programs for different ages are available at a fee.

Updates can be found at www.sorifestival.com.





Royal Culture Festival



The Royal Culture Festival will take place in Jongno, central Seoul, from Oct. 2 to 10.

The festival is held at different places, including five royal palaces, Jongmyo Shrine and Sajik Altar, as well as online. The event aims to share knowledge of Korean cultural heritage through performances, exhibitions and various programs.

The programs include an online children’s festival, a royal palace photo competition, change of guards ceremonies and more.

Visitors of all ages are welcome and participation fees vary.

Additional information can be found at www.royalculturefestival.org.





Icheon Ceramics Festival



The 35th Icheon Ceramics Festival will take place at Yes Park in Icheon, Gyeonggi Province, from Oct. 1 to 10.

A UNESCO-recognized city of creative culture, Icheon is widely known for its beautiful ceramics.

Organized by the Icheon Ceramics Festival Committee, the annual festival seeks to present the art and beauty of Korean ceramics.

Visitors will have an opportunity to learn about the history of Korean ceramics and enjoy various hands-on programs.

All ages are welcome and more information can be found on www.ceramic.or.kr.



