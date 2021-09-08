[Around the Hotels] Promotions and packages

Park Hyatt Busan presents ‘2021 Chuseok Gift Sets’



In celebration of the Chuseok holiday, Park Hyatt Busan is offering an array of Chuseok gifts.

They include a selection of meat and lobster by the chef of Park Hyatt Busan, a stewed abalone set, a danji set for enjoying tea or other refreshments, as well as restaurant gift certificates that can be used within the hotel.

The gift sets are available until Sept. 17, and gift certificates until Sept. 26.

The Chuseok gift sets can be purchased by phone or through Naver Booking, and should be ordered at least five days before the desired pickup date.

Prices range from 35,000 to 280,000 won ($30-$240), and delivery fees vary according to distance.

Reservations can be made at (051) 990-1300.





Millennium Hilton Seoul welcomes fall with ‘Sweet Autumn’ package



Millennium Hilton Seoul’s “Sweet Autumn” package offers an upgraded deluxe room with mountain views to its guests where they can see Namsan Tower. It also includes an afternoon tea set from the Cilantro Deli at a reasonable price. Late checkouts are offered until 2 p.m.

Enjoy relaxing afternoon tea at Cilantro Deli’s lounge and take pictures at a special photo zone fully decorated in purple hues. The lounge and photo zone are available to package visitors from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

The promotion package is offered to all guests staying at the hotel in standard rooms for an additional fee of 50,000 won.

The package is offered until the end of November and reservations are mandatory two days prior to the stay.

For inquiries, contact (02) 753-7788.





Four Seasons Hotel Seoul presents ‘Pet for All Seasons’ package



Four Seasons Hotel Seoul has launched a “Pet for All Seasons” package for pet owners planning a vacation with their furry friends in the heart of the city.

Pet parents can treat themselves to a luxurious stay in a spacious and comfortable room and pets can enjoy a variety of special perks, including a pet tent, nonslip tableware, a sleep cushion and a bone-shaped welcome biscuit.

In addition, guests will receive a specially designed pet carrier by Four Seasons, and a relaxing in-room breakfast for two.

This pet package can only accommodate pets that weigh under 10 kilograms, with rates starting at 500,000 won per night. A special deep cleaning fee is included in the room rate to guarantee a perfect pet-friendly vacation.

Pet owners are requested to remain with their pet in their rooms during their stay and to use the pet carrier offered while in the hotel’s communal areas.

Inquiries and reservations can be made at (02) 6388-5000.





Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas unveils ‘Master Butcher’s Meat Festa’



Grand InterContinental Seoul Parnas’ buffet restaurant Grand Kitchen presents “Master Butcher’s Meat Festa,” by executive chef Kim Hwang-yeong. The buffet will be served throughout the month of September offering a range of meat dishes, mainly featuring beef and pork.

They menu includes sous vide beef rib steak, Vietnamese style pork rib roast and yukjeon, a Korean dish of egg-coated, pan-fried beef.

The restaurant will give away a 100 ml bottle of black truffle oil to the first 1,000 diners who visit on weeknights in September.

Grand Kitchen also offers free-flow wine every evening for an additional charge of 50,000 won per person.

Prices range from 100,000 won to 120,000 won.

For further inquiries on the buffet package, call (02) 559-7575.





Gravity Seoul Pangyo, Autograph Collection, offers Japanese bento



Gravity Seoul Pangyo, Autograph Collection’s modern Japanese dining restaurant, Homuran, offers three bento boxes for convenient takeout for customers.

The sushi bento box includes various assorted seafood dishes, and the eel bento box serves grilled eel over rice and a mix of salads. Both are priced at 89,000 won. The classic roll bento box with assorted fried seafood is priced at 69,000 won.

Bento boxes can be picked up at Homuran on the 19th floor of the hotel between 11:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. for lunch and 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. for dinner.

At-home and office delivery services are also available on Coupang Eats or Baemin. For inquiries, call (031) 539-4830.



By Kim Hae-yeon (hykim@heraldcorp.com)