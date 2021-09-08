Crime thriller drama returns as webtoon after five years

Character of “Signal” (BY4M)



Cable channel tvN’s 2016 hit drama series “Signal” will be adapted into a webtoon, media content company BY4M announced through its public relations agency Wednesday, unveiling drawings of characters and well-known scenes from the drama.



“Signal” is a time slip mystery-thriller centered around investigators from the past and future who communicate via a special walkie-talkie to solve crimes. The walkie-talkie transports its users to past crime scenes and offers information crucial to solving the case in the present time.





“Signal” (BY4M)