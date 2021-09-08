Crime thriller drama returns as webtoon after five years

Character of “Signal” (BY4M)
Cable channel tvN’s 2016 hit drama series “Signal” will be adapted into a webtoon, media content company BY4M announced through its public relations agency Wednesday, unveiling drawings of characters and well-known scenes from the drama.
“Signal” is a time slip mystery-thriller centered around investigators from the past and future who communicate via a special walkie-talkie to solve crimes. The walkie-talkie transports its users to past crime scenes and offers information crucial to solving the case in the present time.
“Signal” (BY4M)
“Signal” is a fourth drama series to be turned into a webtoon. “Fight For My Way,” “Healer” and “Bad Guys” are other popular drama series that have been reworked as webtoons.
Starring veteran actors Lee Je-hoon, Kim Hye-soo and Cho Jin-woong, the sci-fi crime thriller achieved a double-digit viewership share.
The webtoon will be serialized on Naver Webtoon and Kakao Webtoon.
