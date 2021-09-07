 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
Sports

S. Korean captain Son Heung-min to miss World Cup qualifier vs. Lebanon with leg injury

By Yonhap
Published : Sept 8, 2021 - 00:01       Updated : Sept 8, 2021 - 00:01
Son Heung-min, captain of the South Korean men`s national football team, drinks water during practice at the National Football Center in Paju, Gyeonggi Province, on Sept. 4, 2021, in this photo provided by the Korea Football Association. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)
Son Heung-min, captain of the South Korean men`s national football team, drinks water during practice at the National Football Center in Paju, Gyeonggi Province, on Sept. 4, 2021, in this photo provided by the Korea Football Association. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)
South Korean captain Son Heung-min was ruled out of a World Cup qualifying match against Lebanon on Tuesday with a leg injury, a devastating blow to the team already struggling to find offense.

The Korea Football Association said Son experienced discomfort in his right leg after Monday's practice, and was later diagnosed with strained right calf.

The KFA added that the decision to keep the Tottenham Hotspur star out of Tuesday's match was reached for precautionary reasons.

The kickoff against Lebanon is 8 p.m. at Suwon World Cup Stadium in Suwon, 45 kilometers south of Seoul.

It will be the second Group A match for both teams in the final Asian qualifying round for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. South Korea got held to a scoreless draw by Iraq last Thursday. Lebanon, too, had a 0-0 draw, against the United Arab Emirates in Dubai.

There are two groups of six countries in the current phase. The top two nations from each group will qualify for the World Cup in Qatar. The two No. 3 seeds will square off in a playoff match, and the winner will move on to the last-chance intercontinental playoff.

South Korea have played at every World Cup since 1986. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114