S. Korea to provide $3 million worth of humanitarian aid to Myanmar

This AFP photo shows a volunteer wearing personal protective equipment talking to a relative before removing the body (L) of a monk suspected of dying of COVID-19 at a monastery in the Taungoo district in Myanmar's Bago region, some 220 kilometers from Yangon, on Aug. 6, 2021. (AFP-Yonhap)

South Korea will provide $3 million worth of humanitarian assistance to Myanmar to help the country cope with the coronavirus pandemic, the foreign ministry said Tuesday.



The ministry said it will make sure the aid is delivered to the people of Myanmar through "direct and transparent" means, suggesting that it will be provided through international organizations so as to prevent the aid from being diverted by the military.



The aid comes amid the continuing political unrest in the Southeast Asian country since the military junta seized power in a February coup that ousted then State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi and other civilian leaders.



Seoul has halted the exports of military goods to Myanmar in line with the international move to sanction the military but said it will continue humanitarian assistance projects. (Yonhap)