 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
National

Seoul launching multilingual COVID-19 campaign

By Ko Jun-tae
Published : Sept 7, 2021 - 14:13       Updated : Sept 7, 2021 - 14:13
Seoul city government officials hand out pamphlets in foreign languages to promote COVID-19 vaccination among foreign residents earlier this month. (Seoul Metropolitan Government)
Seoul city government officials hand out pamphlets in foreign languages to promote COVID-19 vaccination among foreign residents earlier this month. (Seoul Metropolitan Government)
The Seoul city government is encouraging foreigners in the city to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as the proportion of foreigners with COVID-19 grows.

According to the Seoul Metropolitan Government, foreigners accounted for 9.2 percent of all COVID-19 patients in Seoul in August, up from 6.3 percent in July. The city government said the increase could be due to language barriers preventing foreigners from accessing information about the nationwide vaccination system.

“Foreign residents are already struggling as they fall short of information and language here, and they are in desperate need of clear information on virus measures to help prevent the spread of the virus,” said Kim Seon-soon, a senior official with the city government in charge of policies affecting women and families.

“We will strive to create a safe living environment for foreign residents by carrying out promotions in multiple languages in a consistent manner.”

To encourage more foreign residents to get vaccinated and to step up for COVID-19 tests when needed, Seoul said it was running campaigns in foreigner-heavy districts such as Guro-gu, Yongsan-gu and Geumcheon-gu. The city plans to run another campaign in Yeongdeungpo-gu on Wednesday.

Seoul has put up posters in foreign languages promoting COVID-19 tests at 4,475 sites and plans to post more at 29,664 locations throughout Seoul, including subway stations.

The city government also plans to create a multilingual pamphlet that would outline how to make an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccination through the official reservation website. The site only offers service in Korean at the moment.

Seoul is highlighting the fact that COVID-19 vaccination is available to all residents regardless of nationality. The Seoul Global Center webpage also offers information on COVID-19 policies in 13 languages.

By Ko Jun-tae (ko.juntae@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114