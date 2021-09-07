N. Korea likely to hold military parade this week: sources

North Korean flag (Reuters-Yonhap)

North Korea appears to be preparing to hold a military parade this week to mark the anniversary of the country's founding, military sources said Tuesday.



Earlier, around 10,000 troops were observed in the North Korean capital in a possible indication the reclusive regime is preparing a military parade ahead of its state and ruling party founding anniversaries on Sept. 9 and Oct. 10, respectively.



According to multiple sources, the parade is more likely to be held during the state founding anniversary which falls on Thursday this week, given the preparation status.



The event could be held at night just as the North did when it held previous parades, an official said, adding the North could unveil messages to South Korea and the United States during the parade.



"Under close coordination between the South Korea-US intelligence authorities, our military is closely following the North's preparations for large-scale events, such as a military parade, in connection with its upcoming internal schedules," JCS spokesman Col. Kim Jun-rak said during a regular press briefing.



The signs of a military parade come after the North warned of a "serious security crisis" in protest of the South Korea-US combined exercise in August.



In October last year, the North held a massive military parade to mark the 75th party founding anniversary and unveiled a new intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) and other advanced military assets. (Yonhap)