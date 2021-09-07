 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
SIS
National

N. Korea promotes demoted military chief to member of politburo presidium

By Yonhap
Published : Sept 7, 2021 - 09:28       Updated : Sept 7, 2021 - 09:28
Park Jong-chon in a photo captured from the Rodong Sinmun on Tuesday (Yonhap)
Park Jong-chon in a photo captured from the Rodong Sinmun on Tuesday (Yonhap)
North Korea's military chief, Pak Jong-chon, has been elected a member of the Presidium of the ruling Workers' Party, state media reported Tuesday, in a comeback after he was demoted earlier this year for a lapse in anti-coronavirus efforts.

"The Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the WPK elected Pak Jong-chon as a member of the Presidium of the Political Bureau of the WPK Central Committee and secretary of the WPK Central Committee," according to the Korean Central News Agency.  

Pak was presumed to have been demoted from marshal to vice marshal in May after leader Kim Jong-un said a "crucial case" had happened that could threaten the safety of his people and country in nationwide anti-epidemic efforts.

He appears to have replaced Ri Pyong-chol, who was also believed to have been dismissed as a presidium member for a failed response in anti-epidemic efforts.

The politburo presidium, consisting of five members, including leader Kim, is one of the North's most powerful party organizations that determines key policies.

The KCNA and the official Rodong Sinmun newspaper also reported that Rim Kwang-il, who served as head of the Reconnaissance General Bureau, the North's military intelligence agency, was elected as chief of the General Staff of the KPA. Jang Jong-nam, an army general, was elected as the Minister of Social Security. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114