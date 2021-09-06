StayC hopes to break cliches through ‘Stereotype’

Girl group StayC poses during an online press conference Monday. (High Up Entertainment)





StayC returned in nearly five months since they rose to fame with their second single album, “Staydom.” The up-and-coming K-pop rookie act dropped their first EP, “Stereotype,” on Monday evening, in a bid to launch their new songs onto the September music charts.



Perky yet mature, the sextet aimed to take another fresh approach to the “teen fresh” genre, a coined term of “teenager” and “fresh,” which represents their unique identity in the music scene, the band said during an online press conference held Monday.



“The title track ‘Stereotype’ is a song that continues our teen fresh image and features the group’s teenage-like images and elegance,” the group said when asked to describe their latest print. Se-eun surprised fans by talking about how the music was composed two years ago when the company decided on the debut team for the group. “The song has finally been released after years of waiting,” she said.



The vocalist said fans would be able to see the band’s various charms as their stage presence and vocals have gotten stronger over the two years.







(High Up Entertainment)