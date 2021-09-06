Young K wishes to convey kaleidoscope of emotions through ‘Eternal’

Singer-turned-soloist Young K sings during an online press conference Monday. (JYP Entertainment)



Young K of boy band Day 6 welcomed autumn by hopping onto the September music chart craze with his first-ever solo album. The singer-turned-soloist’s album “Eternal,” which dropped Monday evening, touches on the different colors and melodies of music.



The fall-themed seven-track package aims to talk about “Kang Young-hyun as a person,” referring to his real name, and “Young K as an artist,” the singer and bassist said during an online press conference held Monday.



The versatile singer said he came up with the idea for his latest release.



“The name for my recent print is derived from my Korean name ‘Young-hyun.’ I gave a minor tweak to the words and changed it to ‘Young-won,’ which translates into eternal, the name of my album.”



He also thanked My Day, the official fandom name for Day 6, for sending their unconditional love and support. He added that his album conveys a message that he will forever sing his music and leave his tunes for fans eternally.



The musician’s outstanding music composing skills and vocal presence makes him a force to be reckoned with on the music scene. Young K had always listed his name as a lyricist and a composer for Day 6, presenting his wider musical tastes to fans and music lovers.









(JYP Entertainment)