National

Questionable vaccines administered to 140 people at Seoul hospital

By Yonhap
Published : Sept 4, 2021 - 14:56       Updated : Sept 4, 2021 - 14:56

(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

As many as 140 people were given questionable Pfizer vaccines that had passed or were nearing the recommended inoculation deadline after thawing at a general hospital in Seoul last week, health officials said Saturday.

According to the officials, Korea University Guro Hospital in southern Seoul used Pfizer vaccines that came close to or exceeded the inoculation deadline after thawing during its inoculation work conducted from Aug. 26-27.

About 140 people received the questionable vaccines that were supposed to be discarded, they said, adding some of them visited the emergency room later after having abnormal reactions.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency is reportedly debating whether to re-vaccinate the recipients due to concern the possibly problematic vaccines may not be effective.

Officials said Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccines should be stored frozen and thawed in the refrigerator or at room temperature before use. (Yonhap)

