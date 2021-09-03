[Today’s K-pop] Twice gives glimpse of upcoming English-language single

(Credit: JYP Entertainment)



Twice uploaded the first teaser photograph for its first English-language song, “The Feels,” Friday.



In the group photo, the nine band members are sitting together in a girly powder room, sporting preppy looks tweaked with trendy accessories. Jeongyeon is with her bandmates even though she is taking some time off, for the second time, due to panic and anxiety attacks since last month.



The band released English versions of “More & More,” “I Can’t Stop Me” and “Cry for Me” last year but “The Feels” will be its first song sung in English originally.



Its 10th EP, “Taste of Love,” which came out in June, ranked No. 6 on the Billboard 200, a record for an EP from a K-pop female band.



The single comes out Oct. 1.



Infinite’s Nam Woo-hyun to host digital concert





(Credit: Woollim Entertainment)



Nam Woo-hyun of Infinite will meet his fans at a two-day online concert next month.



He is resuming his career after completing his military duty last month. The digital event, “Nam Woo Hyun Ontact Concert Arbor Day ON,” is his first concert in about two years, since “Arboy Day 2.”



The musician is preparing for the concert as a way to repay fans who waited for him throughout his time as a social service agent. He was given the alternative because of a shoulder injury he suffered in 2014 while shooting a television variety show.



Nam debuted as a member of the boy band in 2010 and also has been active as a solo singer and an actor. The band celebrated the 11th anniversary of its debut with a livestream in June, although Nam and L could not join as they were still enlisted.



The concert will take place Oct. 2-3.



Mamamoo to put out best-of album





(Credit: RBW Entertainment)



Mamamoo is releasing a compilation album on Sept. 15 to mark the seventh anniversary of its debut, announced agency RBW Entertainment.



The album, titled “I Say Mamamoo: The Best” after the band’s signature introductory comment, will be the one that best shows what the band is, said the company.



It will span the seven years of Mamamoo’s career and its hit songs will be rearranged or rerecorded. Collaborative works with other artists, sung by the bandmates, and “mumumumuch” -- unveiled in advance at its recent online concert -- also will be included.



The quartet debuted in 2014 with “Mr. Ambiguous” and has built up a loyal fandom owing to its powerful vocals and performances. Each of the four members also has been successful on her own. Although Wheein recently moved to a different agency while the other three renewed their contracts with RBW, they will remain a team at least until December 2023, according to the agreement she signed.



TXT invades Hybe headquarters





(Credit: Big Hit Music)