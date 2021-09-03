[Photo News] Hurricane Ida pummels US East Coast

Hurricane Ida originated from the Caribbean sea on Aug. 26. After drenching Cuba on Aug. 27, Ida made landfall in Louisiana. The hurricane then barreled into New York and New Jersey, causing flash flooding and claiming lives.

The National Weather Service in the US announced a “flash flood emergency” in New York City for the first time in history, with Central Park in Manhattan recording 7.9 centimeters of rain in an hour.





The hurricane has halted hundreds of flights to New York while a number of people have been stranded in airports.





The photo above shows a delivery person on a motorbike rushing through the heavy rains brought by Ida.



