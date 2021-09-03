Culture minister communicates with youth via metaverse

Culture Minister Hwang Hee watches virtual performances and talks with young participants in the metaverse, at the Culture Ministry’s office located in Yongsan, central Seoul, on Thursday. (Yonhap)

Culture Minister Hwang Hee discussed future policies on arts and culture in communication with the nation’s young artists through the metaverse on Thursday, the ministry announced the following day.



The event in the metaverse was organized to celebrate and evaluate the results of the ministry-led campaign, “The Youth Made Changes - Culture Ministry,” which had been in operation since May.



Hwang accessed the metaverse space provided and supported by ifland, a social communication service platform from SK Telecom, South Korea’s largest wireless carrier, using his avatar named “JazzyWolf.”



Participants at the event consisted of young artists and student journalists who worked for the spokesman’s office’s web blog from 2014 to 2019.



Throughout the four months of the campaign, youth participants have planned out and pitched some 24 cultural policies related to their own generation.



After a series of evaluations, two projects were finalized to undergo actual implementation: “Youth Mic in Metaland” and “My Own Art Table.”





Participants gather in the metaverse to share the results of a ministry-led campaign with Culture Minister Hwang Hee, Thursday. (Yonhap)