National

S. Korea denounces Houthi rebels' drone attack on Saudi airport

By Yonhap
Published : Sept 2, 2021 - 19:08       Updated : Sept 2, 2021 - 19:08

Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Yonhap)
Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Yonhap)
South Korea strongly denounces the recent drone attack by Yemen's Houthi rebels on an airport in Saudi Arabia and urges the militants to take part in UN-led peace talks, the foreign ministry said Thursday.

"We strongly denounce the attack by Yemen's Houthi rebel forces on Abha International Airport in Saudi Arabia," ministry spokesperson Choi Young-sam said in a commentary.

"We reaffirm our support for international efforts toward peace and ending the civil war in Yemen, and urge the Houthi rebels to swiftly take part in the UN-led negotiations," Choi said.  

The Saudi-led coalition said Tuesday it destroyed Houthi drones targeting the airport. The shrapnel scattered from the drone left eight people wounded and damaged a plane.

Saudi Arabia has been locked in a conflict with the Houthi rebels that now control much of Yemen, since a Saudi-led military coalition intervened to support the internationally recognized Yemeni government. (Yonhap)

