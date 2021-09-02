Police reveal details of ex-con arrested for double murder

The personal information of Kang Yoon-sung, 56, the suspect in the murder of two women, was disclosed by police on Thursday.
Under the law, police can disclose a suspect’s face, name and age online when there is enough evidence to believe it is in the public interest, and for the prevention of repeat crimes.
Police said Kang caused social unrest by killing two victims within days using the same method.
“We decided to disclose the suspect’s personal information for the public interest, including the prevention of a repeat crime,” police said.
“He admitted to the crime, and there’s enough evidence available from on-site inspections and closed-circuit television footage.”
Kang, with 14 prior criminal convictions including sex crimes, is suspected of murdering two women in their 40s and 50s before and after damaging his electronic anklet Friday.
On Monday, police applied for an arrest warrant and the prosecution immediately filed it with the court.
The following day, the Seoul court issued an arrest warrant for Kang, agreeing he is a risk to flee. After attending the arrest warrant hearing, Kang said to reporters who asked him about the motive for the crime, “It is regrettable that I failed to kill more.”
According to police, the victims were acquainted with Kang and he had a “monetary” issue with them.
After borrowing 20 million won ($17,200) from the second victim, Kang tried to borrow money from the first victim to pay back the money. When she rejected the request, Kang killed her.
The bodies were found in Kang’s house and in the victim’s vehicle, respectively. The autopsies found that they were strangled to death.
